Babel Street has appointed former SAIC executive Bob Genter as chairman of its board of directors .

The risk intelligence company said Wednesday Genter will leverage his extensive experience in managing large-scale transformations and integrations to guide Babel Street as it expands its artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to advance its risk intelligence portfolio.

“We are excited to welcome Bob as chairman of the board. His deep experience applying technology to problem sets, focusing organizations on growth and leadership for acquisitions and integrations will be invaluable as we execute on our vision and drive long-term growth,” said Benji Hutchinson , CEO of Babel Street.

Who Is Bob Genter?

Genter is a seasoned executive with over two decades of experience leading technology, engineering and professional services organizations across defense, federal civilian and commercial sectors such as banking, manufacturing and telecom.

The 2023 Wash100 Award winner previously spent 11 years at SAIC, where he held several senior leadership roles, including president of defense and civilian, executive vice president and senior VP.