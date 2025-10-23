Rob McLean Named ASRC Federal Pricing Strategy VP

Rob McLean, most recently vice president of cost and pricing at Akima, has joined ASRC Federal as VP of pricing strategy.

“I’m thrilled to join a team that thrives on performance, competitiveness, and the drive to win — and I can’t wait to help us keep raising the bar,” McLean said in a LinkedIn post published Wednesday.

In his new role, McLean will work with senior leadership, operations and business development and capture teams to develop and execute enterprise-wide pricing strategies that improve profitability and competitiveness in alignment with corporate objectives.

He will also serve as a strategic adviser to ASRC Federal’s executive management to help ensure disciplined pricing and data-driven decision-making.

Who Is Rob McLean?

McLean spent more than 12 years at Akima, where he led a team of pricers and estimators to deliver competitive pricing strategies across all business segments.

Before Akima, he was a pricing analyst at CACI International, NCI and Northrop Grumman.

The U.S. Army veteran also served as a financial analyst at Booz Allen Hamilton.