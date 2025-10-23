Recruitment specialist Alison Paris announced on LinkedIn Wednesday her appointment as vice president of talent acquisition at V2X. She brings to the defense company more than 10 years of recruitment and workforce planning experience, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Paris’ Career Track Record

Immediately before joining V2X, Paris served for over one year as talent acquisition and workforce planning leader for Google. She also had a previous stint of more than four years as senior vice president for talent acquisition and workforce planning at Peraton, following her work at CACI International as talent acquisition strategy and operations director.

In addition, Paris served as talent acquisition operations director for SAIC and as recruiting communications and operations director for over nine years at government services contractor TASC, which SAIC acquired from Engility Holdings in 2019.

She also previously worked for over four years at Northrop Grumman’s corporate marketing and communications office, as well as eight years as event manager at the American Society of Newspaper Editors.

Paris holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management from the American Public University.