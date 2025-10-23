in Executive Moves, News

Seasoned Recruitment Executive Alison Paris Joins V2X as Talent Acquisition VP

Alison Paris
Allison Paris. Paris has joined V2X as talent acquisition vice president.
Alison Paris, Vice President, Talent Acquisition,V2X

Recruitment specialist Alison Paris announced on LinkedIn Wednesday her appointment as vice president of talent acquisition at V2X. She brings to the defense company more than 10 years of recruitment and workforce planning experience, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Paris’ Career Track Record

Immediately before joining V2X, Paris served for over one year as talent acquisition and workforce planning leader for Google. She also had a previous stint of more than four years as senior vice president for talent acquisition and workforce planning at Peraton, following her work at CACI International as talent acquisition strategy and operations director.

In addition, Paris served as talent acquisition operations director for SAIC and as recruiting communications and operations director for over nine years at government services contractor TASC, which SAIC acquired from Engility Holdings in 2019.

She also previously worked for over four years at Northrop Grumman’s corporate marketing and communications office, as well as eight years as event manager at the American Society of Newspaper Editors.

Paris holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management from the American Public University.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

mm

Written by Arthur McMiler

IBM logo by Paul Rand (1914–1996), IBM Notice of 2007 Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement, Licensed under Public Domain
IBM logo. IBM and Groq will combine their AI technologies under a strategic partnership.
IBM and Groq Combine Technologies to Accelerate Agentic AI Deployments
Bob Genter
Babel Street Chairman Bob Genter. Babel Street appointed Bob Genter as chairman of its board of directors.
Bob Genter Appointed Chairman of Babel Street Board of Directors