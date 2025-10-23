IBM logo by Paul Rand (1914–1996), IBM Notice of 2007 Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement, Licensed under Public Domain

IBM and Groq have entered into a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating customer deployment of agentic artificial intelligence by combining IBM’s AI orchestration offering with Groq’s inference technology.

IBM-Groq Partnership Terms

IBM said Monday that through its watsonx Orchestrate environment, clients will gain access to the GroqCloud platform, which works to deliver inference faster than traditional graphics processing unit systems. The platform is powered by a custom language processing unit, whose architecture will, under the partnership, be combined with enhanced Red Hat open source virtual large language model technology.

The partnership will also see support provided for IBM Granite models on GroqCloud for IBM clients.

Making Agentic AI Real for Business

Commenting on the collaboration, IBM Chief Commercial Officer and Senior Vice President for Software Rob Thomas said, “Our partnership with Groq underscores IBM’s commitment to providing clients with the most advanced technologies to achieve AI deployment and drive business value.”

For his part, Groq CEO and founder Jonathan Ross said, “With Groq’s speed and IBM’s enterprise expertise, we’re making agentic AI real for business. Together, we’re enabling organizations to unlock the full potential of AI-driven responses with the performance needed to scale.”