MetTel is deploying its POTS Transformation platform at thousands of locations each month across the public and private sectors as organizations move to replace aging copper landlines that are being phased out nationwide, the company said Wednesday.

Agencies are transitioning from legacy systems to more modern IT ecosystems. Hear officials from the Government Accountability Office, Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Space Force and other public sector organizations discuss challenges and provide updates on their modernization journeys at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Digital Transformation Summit on April 22. Get your tickets here.

How Is MetTel Addressing the Retirement of Copper Landlines?

Delivered as a fully managed service, MetTel’s POTS Transformation, based on DataRemote’s “POTS in a Box” platform, enables organizations to transition from traditional landlines to modern services. The platform is designed to provide a cost-effective and future-ready replacement for traditional copper lines.

Several major organizations have already adopted the technology. The U.S. Postal Service has installed more than 17,000 units to maintain communications across post offices nationwide.

Government agencies supporting retirees and veterans are also using the platform to reduce communications costs by up to 30 percent. MetTel won a $54 million contract from the Department of Veterans Affairs in 2025 to modernize approximately 15,000 telephone landlines across 1,875 sites. The work involves transitioning circuit-switched phone signals to a networked, multipath internet protocol system and supporting critical systems such as emergency call boxes, elevators, alarms, and fax machines.

Private-sector adoption is also expanding, MetTel said. Companies including Extra Space Storage, JCPenney and national healthcare providers are deploying the platform.

“MetTel’s POTS Transformation solution, based on DataRemote’s Pots in a Box (PIAB), has emerged as the number one solution and new standard in the market with market penetration across government and commercial industries, including adoption by our peers and competitors in the telecommunications industry,” stated MetTel CEO Marshall Aronow. “As we mark MetTel’s 30th anniversary this year, we take pride in the market-leading option of our POTS Transformation solution.”

Telecommunications carriers and cable companies are offering MetTel’s POTS Transformation through channel partnerships to help customers transition away from copper networks.

What Is MetTel?

MetTel is a digital transformation and communications provider serving enterprise and government customers. Founded in 1996, the company offers a range of services, including telecom infrastructure planning, network modernization, software-defined wide area network services and transparent cloud-based management.