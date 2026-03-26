Nokia Federal Earns CMMC Level 2 to Support Secure Defense Communications

Nokia Federal Solutions has achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Level 2, demonstrating compliance with the Department of War’s cybersecurity requirements and the ability to secure sensitive defense communications.

The company said Tuesday the certification aligns its operations with National Institute of Standards and Technology Special Publication 800-171 controls, covering areas such as access management, incident response, secure development and continuous monitoring.

The Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21 will convene government and industry leaders to discuss cybersecurity requirements, compliance efforts and evolving threats across federal systems. Registration is now open.

What Does CMMC Level 2 Certification Mean?

CMMC Level 2 is designed for contractors handling controlled unclassified information and requires implementation of advanced cybersecurity practices to protect defense data across systems and supply chains.

The certification provides assurance to federal customers that Nokia Federal can meet baseline security requirements for participating in DOW programs.

“Achieving CMMC Level 2 reflects the strong cybersecurity foundation we’ve built at Nokia Federal,” said CEO Michael Loomis.

“It gives our U.S. federal customers assurance that we’re operating with the level of rigor their missions require. As threats evolve, we continue to invest in the technologies, processes, and people that keep our customers secure,” the two-time Wash100 Award recipient reported.

How Does This Fit Into Nokia Federal’s Defense Work?

The certification comes as Nokia Federal expands its role in delivering secure, resilient communications technologies for defense and national security missions.

The company is currently supporting multiple DOW initiatives focused on next-generation connectivity. In January, Nokia Federal — alongside Skydweller Aero and Tangram Flex — secured an Air Force contract to demonstrate a rapid-deployment airborne 5G network designed to provide flexible communications in contested or infrastructure-limited environments. The award followed a Small Business Innovation Research Phase I contract from the U.S. Navy in October 2025, under which Nokia Federal combined its technologies with those of Skydweller Aero to demonstrate an airborne 5G private network.

Nokia Federal has also participated in DOD efforts to advance spectrum sharing technologies, integrating artificial intelligence and machine learning to enable coexistence between commercial and military systems across multiple domains.

Its federal defense work builds on a $4 billion investment in research, development and manufacturing focused on next-generation connectivity and AI-driven networking.