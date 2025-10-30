in Contract Awards, News, Technology

Skydweller, Nokia Federal to Demonstrate Airborne 5G Network Under Navy SBIR Contract

Photo / Skydweller
Perpetual Flight. Skydweller Aero and Nokia Federal Solutions will demonstrate an airborne 5G private network.
Perpetual Flight aircraft

Skydweller Aero and Nokia Federal Solutions will combine their technologies to demonstrate an airborne 5G private network under a one-year Small Business Innovation Research Phase I contract from the U.S. Navy’s Naval Air Warfare Center – Aircraft Division.

Skydweller, Nokia Federal to Demonstrate Airborne 5G Network Under Navy SBIR Contract - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Nokia Federal Solutions is one of the lead platinum sponsors of the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Defense R&D Summit. Set to take place on Jan. 29, the summit will examine the technologies revolutionizing the future of warfare. Sign up for this important event now!

What Will Skydweller and Nokia Federal Demonstrate?

Awarded under the Intelligent Radio Access Network for Beyond 5G Resilient Tactical Networks program, the contract requires the companies to present a deployable 5G “network-in-a-box” using Skydweller’s Perpetual Flight solar-powered autonomous aircraft integrated with Nokia’s Banshee Flex Radio, a ruggedized 5G private wireless system built for tactical missions, according to a joint press release. The goal is to deliver high-speed, low-latency connectivity in remote or contested environments.

“Increasingly, the remote locations where the U.S. must project force will lack the infrastructure to support modern communications,” said Robert Miller, CEO of Skydweller Aero.

How Will the Project Support Navy Operations?

The SBIR contract will examine how the combined technology can enable adaptive, resilient tactical networks for both manned and unmanned systems, supporting the service’s Distributed Maritime Operations concept. According to the companies, the project may also demonstrate alignment with the Department of Defense’s Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control initiatives.

“By combining Nokia’s state-of-the-art 5G technology with Skydweller’s solar-powered, long-endurance aircraft, we’re unlocking secure, resilient, and high-speed tactical communications from ground to air,” said Scott Ferguson, chief revenue officer at Nokia Federal Solutions.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

mm

Written by Kristen Smith

Bill Downer / Red Data
RedData's Bill Downer. Downer said integrating Phison's technology into his company's platform empowers agency AI deployment.
RedData, Phison Launch AI Platform Powered by GPU Memory Extension Technology
IBM logo by Paul Rand (1914–1996), IBM Notice of 2007 Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement, Licensed under Public Domain
IBM logo. IBM has launched the AI Defense Model to enhance military intelligence.
IBM Unveils AI Defense Model for Enhanced Military Intelligence