RedData AI platforms equipped with the aiDAPTIV+ GPU memory extension technology from Phison Electronics are now available for deployment in classified U.S. federal programs. Phison said Tuesday that its technology was integrated into RedData’s offerings under a partnership between the two companies that sought to address federal agency artificial intelligence infrastructure requirements under America’s AI Action Plan.

What Capabilities Can aiDAPTIV+ Deliver?

Phison’s aiDAPTIV+ technology works to extend GPU memory with high-capacity NAND-flash-based caching. This feature makes it possible for users to deploy classified AI on-premises; support more large language models, including 671B parameters; achieve accelerated agentic AI applications via faster inference responses; and expand GPU VRAM with NAND-flash based memory.

What Benefits Can The Phison-RedData Partnership Provide?

Regarding the partnership, RedData Vice President of Sales Bill Downer said, “By integrating Phison’s aiDAPTIV+ into RedData’s secure platforms, we’re empowering agencies to train and deploy larger AI models while meeting stringent classified requirements.”

For his part, Phison US General Manager and President Michael Wu said, “aiDAPTIV+ was engineered to unlock the full potential of GPUs by using NAND flash storage to break through memory constraints. In partnership with RedData, we are bringing this capability directly to U.S. Federal customers who require secure, classified AI environments.”

The news about aiDAPTIV+ comes on the heels of RedData’s announcement in August that it is offering “RedData Powered by Phison” solid-state drives, under a strategic partnership that also involves IT products and services provider Carahsoft Technology.