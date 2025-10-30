David Cattler, former director of the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency, has been appointed to the board of advisers at Peraton. He will contribute to the company over 35 years of experience across the Department of Defense, the intelligence community and NATO, Peraton said Wednesday.

What Other IC Roles Did Cattler Hold?

Before heading DCSA, Cattler had a stint of more than four years as NATO’s assistant secretary general for intelligence and security, according to his LinkedIn profile. He also worked for over four years at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, where he served last as assistant director and chairman of the National Intelligence Management Council.

Cattler had also previously served in the National Security Council as deputy assistant to the president for regional affairs. Earlier, he served as director of the Defense Intelligence Agency’s Defense Combating Terrorism Center.

A U.S. Navy veteran, Cattler began his career as a surface warfare officer in the Pacific before transitioning to naval intelligence.

The new Peraton advisory board member holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from the U.S. Naval Academy and a master’s degree in policy management from Georgetown University.

Peraton Chief Comments on Cattler’s Appointment

“David’s record of strategic leadership and operational excellence across the defense and intelligence communities will bring tremendous value to Peraton as we continue to advance our mission of integration, innovation and performance,” said Steve Schorer, the company’s chairman, president and CEO.

“He understands how to drive transformation in complex organizations and how to strengthen public-private collaboration, which is exactly the insight we need as Peraton evolves for the next phase of growth,” added Schorer, a three-time Wash100 Award winner.