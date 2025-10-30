IBM logo by Paul Rand (1914–1996), IBM Notice of 2007 Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement, Licensed under Public Domain

IBM has launched the IBM Defense Model, an artificial intelligence model developed to enhance intelligence capabilities in defense and national security.

The global hybrid cloud and AI provider said Wednesday it collaborated with open-source defense intelligence company Janes to develop the AI model, which integrates IBM’s enterprise AI technology with Janes’ domain-specific data to enhance decision-making in mission-critical environments.

What Can the IBM Defense Model Do?

IBM’s Defense Model is trained on military doctrine and Janes’ defense intelligence data to understand specialized language and real-world operational contexts, reducing hallucinations and improving relevance. Built on IBM’s Granite models—the first open models certified under ISO 42001 for AI governance—it offers secured deployment even in air-gapped, classified and edge environments, and continuous intelligence data updates. The model also supports critical defense applications such as planning, analysis, reporting, wargaming and simulation.

What Did IBM & Janes Executives Say About the IBM Defense Model?

“The IBM Defense Model provides a fit-for-purpose capability that accelerates mission planning and enhances operational readiness, while reinforcing IBM’s commitment to responsible AI,” said Vanessa Hunt, general manager, technology, U.S. federal market for IBM.