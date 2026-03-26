SES has selected K2 Space to support the development of its next-generation medium Earth orbit satellite network, known as meoSphere. The constellation is targeted to begin operations by 2030 to address growing commercial and government demand for secure, high-performance connectivity, SES said Tuesday.

“Space is the invisible backbone of the global data economy and national security,” Adel Al-Saleh, CEO of SES and a 2026 Wash100 winner, stated. “Together with K2 Space and other space partners, we’re building meoSphere as essential infrastructure—constructed faster, designed to handle massive data demands globally, and built to support the secure, resilient sovereign networks that our global government allies depend on.”

SES is sponsoring the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30. The event will convene top military decision makers and industry leaders to discuss the most pressing challenges in the air and space domains. Tickets are available here.

What Is the meoSphere MEO Network?

Aside from increasing capacity, SES’ planned satellite network is also designed to improve data speeds and reduce terminal size and costs. It will operate at approximately 8,000 kilometers above Earth and will have a flexible architecture to support multiple missions, new use cases and customers simultaneously.

According to the company, meoSphere is also compatible with Europe’s Infrastructure for Resilience, Interconnectivity and Security by Satellite, or IRIS2, multi-orbital constellation.

As part of the initial phase of the program, K2 Space will develop 28 high-power satellite platforms, each capable of delivering approximately 20 kilowatts. SES will design and manufacture software-defined payloads that will go on the K2 Space platforms.

Over the next three years, the companies plan to conduct a series of pathfinder missions to test satellite bus and payload components, refine operational concepts, and reduce risk ahead of full deployment.

How Does meoSphere Build on SES’ Existing MEO Capabilities?

SES continues to expand its MEO capabilities through its O3b mPOWER system, a next-generation MEO satellite communications network designed to deliver high-throughput, low-latency connectivity.

The company recently announced that two additional O3b mPOWER satellites entered service, bringing the total number deployed to 10 out of a planned 13. SES expects to launch the remaining three satellites in the second half of 2026.

Al-Saleh said the expanded constellation increases capacity and supports delivery of resilient, mission-critical connectivity to government, industries and communities.