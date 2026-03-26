Allyon , a provider of technology products and services for federal customers, has launched MedAllyon , a new brand dedicated to its healthcare staffing business.

What Is the Purpose of the MedAllyon Brand?

The Atlanta-headquartered company said Wednesday the new identity establishes a clear distinction between Allyon’s federal technology services and its decade-old healthcare staffing portfolio. While MedAllyon will handle all future healthcare talent acquisition and placement, the move allows the original Allyon name to focus exclusively on the company’s federal mission support. This strategic shift aims to foster more direct communication with stakeholders in both markets.

“Our healthcare staffing and Federal technology solutions businesses have always served very different markets, and those differences are only becoming more pronounced,” said Rebekah Barr , chairperson and CEO of Allyon. “Launching the MedAllyon brand gives us the opportunity to connect more directly with healthcare organizations and professionals while allowing the Allyon brand to stay focused on the Federal missions we support,” she continued.

How Will This Change Affect Current Operations?

Operating as a “doing business as,” or DBA, entity under Allyon, MedAllyon retains the same leadership, team and operational structure. Its business processes, administrative functions and partner relationship management will continue seamlessly under the new brand, maintaining a consistent, people-focused approach to connecting healthcare organizations with qualified professionals.

All existing healthcare staffing agreements remain executed through Allyon as the legal entity, and current contracts do not require updates. Stakeholders can coordinate directly with Allyon for questions or issues regarding the MedAllyon transition.