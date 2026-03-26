Escape Velocity has made a strategic investment in Diffraqtion , a company specializing in quantum imaging technology, marking the national security advisory firm’s entry into the sector through its venture arm. Escape Velocity announced the investment in a LinkedIn post Tuesday.

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What Does Escape Velocity’s Investment Support?

Diffraqtion will use the new funding to advance development of its quantum imaging systems, expand its engineering team and support the rollout of a commercial-grade quantum sensor suite. The investment follows $4.2 million in pre-seed funding raised in February, along with additional funding in March that increased the company’s pre-seed valuation to more than $100 million.

“Partnering with Escape Velocity provides us with more than just capital; it provides us with a strategic ally that deeply understands the national security landscape and the nuances of scaling deep-tech,” said Johannes Galatsanos , CEO of Diffraqtion.

Escape Velocity CEO JP Parker said the company’s venture arm is supporting the transition of Diffraqtion’s technology from research to national security applications. “Diffraqtion isn’t just improving how we see the world; they are fundamentally redefining the boundaries of optical physics and edge compute,” Parker said.

What Is Diffraqtion’s Technology?

The Somerville, Massachusetts-based space startup develops quantum imaging systems that surpass classical optical limits, including a quantum camera that delivers up to 20 times higher resolution and 1,000 times faster processing than conventional systems for defense, intelligence and space applications. The funding will support engineering scale-up and development of a commercial-grade quantum sensor suite for government and private-sector use.

“This investment ensures that our quantum cameras can be rapidly integrated where they are needed most, especially next-generation intelligence systems that are vital to national security,” said Galatsanos.