Understanding the Quantum Threat & How It Is Transforming the Future of Cybersecurity

Advancements in quantum computing are igniting excitement across various sectors for the technology’s potential to solve problems too complex for classical computers. However, quantum computing also poses a serious cybersecurity challenge for both government agencies and private enterprises by potentially rendering current encryption standards obsolete.

The potential benefits and threats of quantum computing have placed this technology at the forefront of global security discussions, as leaders race to balance innovation with defending the integrity of critical systems and data.

Reflecting this urgency, the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21 will feature a dedicated panel, Quantum Computing and Post Quantum Cryptography — Preparing for the Next Security Disruption, to explore the strategies and technologies necessary to secure the nation’s digital infrastructure in a post-quantum world. Register today .

What Is Quantum Computing?

Quantum computers are machines that use qubits, which can hold more information than the regular bits found in modern digital computers. Experts say that quantum systems can advance materials science and drug development , improve weather forecasts, and optimize logistics and supply chains.

The quantum computers available today are still small, noisy prototypes , according to the Department of Energy, but the field is quickly evolving.

Existing cryptographic methods rely on mathematical problems that classical computers cannot easily solve, but advanced quantum computers could break these protections.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency warned that such capabilities in the hands of nation-states or adversaries could disrupt national critical functions , including systems essential to security, economic stability and public safety. CISA found that many sectors face urgent vulnerabilities and challenges in transitioning to post-quantum cryptography. The agency emphasized the need for early preparation to safeguard critical infrastructure and ensure a secure migration to new encryption standards.

What Is Post-Quantum Cryptography?

Post-quantum cryptography, or PQC, refers to a class of encryption methods designed to remain secure even against advanced quantum computers. Unlike traditional cryptographic approaches, which rely on mathematical problems that could eventually be solved by quantum systems, PQC algorithms are built on problems considered difficult for both classical and quantum computers , NIST explained.

By adopting PQC, organizations can help ensure data remains secure against future quantum-enabled threats. However, the transition would not be easy.

Federal agencies and industry leaders have identified a range of technical, operational and financial challenges that could slow the adoption of PQC.

One of the primary hurdles is the complexity of implementing PQC within existing environments. During an event covered by Federal News Network, a CISA official explained that quantum-resistant algorithms are “ a little heavier ” than traditional encryption, which can create deployment challenges, particularly in operational technology systems.

Funding presents an additional barrier. The federal government has estimated that transitioning to PQC could cost billions over the next decade.

How Is the US Government Responding to Quantum Threats?

The U.S. government is accelerating efforts to transition to PQC as concerns grow that future quantum computers could break widely used encryption. In June 2025, President Donald Trump issued an executive order emphasizing the urgent need to prepare for risks associated with quantum computing and tasking agencies to accelerate the adoption of PQC.

The Department of War has already taken initial steps toward migrating to PQC. In November, the Pentagon published a plan to identify vulnerabilities in existing cryptographic systems and phase out outdated encryption . The department aims to fully implement National Institute of Standards and Technology-approved PQC algorithms by 2030.

Katherine Sutton, assistant secretary for cyber policy at DOW, will deliver a keynote speech at the 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21. Do not miss the chance to get updates on PQC migration efforts across the Pentagon by getting your tickets today !

Meanwhile, CISA is supporting adoption across critical infrastructure through new guidance on PQC-ready technologies issued in January. The agency’s product categories list is designed to help organizations evaluate hardware and software capable of supporting quantum-resistant encryption.

Congress has also introduced multiple bipartisan efforts to accelerate the federal government’s transition to quantum-safe cybersecurity. The National Quantum Cybersecurity Migration Strategy Act would require the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy to develop a comprehensive roadmap for migrating federal systems to PQC, including pilot programs to transition a high-impact system to quantum-safe encryption.

Another proposal, the Quantum Encryption Readiness and Resilience Act , would direct federal officials to assess the nation’s preparedness for quantum threats and identify sectors most vulnerable to encryption disruption. The legislation also calls for enhanced coordination between the public and private sectors and the development of long-term mitigation strategies.

Who Are the Speakers in the 2026 Cyber Summit ’s Quantum Panel?

To discuss the promise and threats of quantum computing, the Potomac Officers Club invited some of industry’s most authoritative figures in the technology to join the Quantum Computing and Post Quantum Cryptography – Preparing for the Next Security Disruption panel at the 2026 Cyber Summit .

Rainer Steinwandt , professor and dean of the College of Science at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, will sit down with Vincent Stoffer , field chief technology officer at Corelight , and panel moderator Mark Maglin , vice president of cybersecurity services for defense and intel at ECS , to examine how advancements in quantum computing are already reshaping cybersecurity strategies across the public and private sectors.

The panel is expected to cover:

The evolving timeline of quantum threats and how prepared organizations are for real-world impacts

The risks of “harvest now, decrypt later” tactics, where adversaries collect encrypted data today for future decryption

Emerging post-quantum cryptography standards and migration strategies

The importance of cryptographic agility across federal environments

Approaches for balancing technological innovation with security continuity

Tickets for the 2026 Cyber Summit are available here . Join the event to gain insights from top technology experts Steinwandt, Stoffer and Maglin.

What Other Topics Will Be Explored at the 2026 Cyber Summit?

Aside from the Quantum Computing and Post Quantum Cryptography – Preparing for the Next Security Disruption panel, the 2026 Cyber Summit will feature a comprehensive agenda tackling the most pressing issues and critical technologies shaping cybersecurity across the federal landscape. Attendees can expect in-depth discussions during panels such as:

Combating Advanced Persistent Threat

AI in Cyber Defense: From Intelligent Detection to Autonomous Resilience

Cybersecurity at Commercial Speed: Securing CSO Innovation for Defense Missions

From Automated to Autonomous, Leveraging AI to Evolve your SOC

Resilience by Design: Zero Trust, Continuity and Operating Through Disruption

Cyber Risk to Mission Risk: Aligning Security, Operations and Executive Decision-Making