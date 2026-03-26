The Department of Veterans Affairs has awarded CALIBRE Systems a $79.8 million follow-on contract to continue supporting VA’s Transition Assistance Program, or TAP, by providing human capital and training services.

What Is the Scope of the Follow-On VA Contract?

Under the contract, CALIBRE said Tuesday it will provide transition support services, including tools, guidance and resources, designed to help service members, veterans and their families transition to civilian life.

The award builds on more than five years of prior performance and ensures continuity of services under the program.

CALIBRE CEO Richard Pineda said the company remains committed to delivering transition support that equips service members and their families for the next phase of their lives.

Jeremy Barnwell, vice president of federal, civilian and commercial at CALIBRE, said the award reflects VA’s confidence in the company’s workforce and performance.

What Is VA TAP?

TAP is a collaborative effort between VA and the Department of War that aims to provide career counseling, benefits information, employment assistance and resources for service members who are transitioning out of the military.

The program aims to ensure that veterans are equipped with skills, tools and knowledge to facilitate their integration into the community and civilian workforce.

In December 2020, VA awarded CALIBRE a $135 million single-award contract in support of the program.

What Does CALIBRE Systems Do?

CALIBRE is an employee-owned digital transformation company that supports defense, federal civilian and commercial clients. The company provides services in areas such as enterprise information management; finance, logistics and cost management; training and education; and facility and land management.

CALIBRE expands its federal footprint through partnerships and joint ventures, including the InfoCAL joint venture with Infopact, which secured a position on the General Services Administration’s Multiple Award Schedule, and a collaboration with VAST Data Federal to provide integration and support services for an artificial intelligence operating system.