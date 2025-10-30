CALIBRE Systems has revealed that it is partnering with VAST Data Federal to provide the company with professional services as a federal systems integrator in support of the VAST AI Operating System within the federal sector.

What Will the CALIBRE-VAST Partnership Offer?

The Alexandria, Virginia-based company said Wednesday the partnership aims to deliver advanced artificial intelligence and data services to federal agencies. It is designed to enable the agencies to maximize the capabilities of VAST’s platform through seamless implementation, optimization and long-term support.

Through the partnership, CALIBRE will offer enablement, integration and support services designed to meet the specific requirements of federal clients using VAST’s unified platform for AI, data storage, analytics and high-performance computing.

CALIBRE CTO Charles Onstott on the Collaboration

“We view this as a critical capability for government missions that demand a high-speed data fabric to support advanced analytics and AI applications,” said Charles Onstott , executive vice president and chief technology officer at CALIBRE.

“It enables rapid decision-making, seamless data integration and mission agility in complex operational environments,” Onstott added.