Vantor has won a maritime intelligence contract from NIWC Pacific

Maritime Sentry will support AI-powered vessel tracking across the Indo-Pacific

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Vantor has received a contract from Naval Information Warfare Center, or NIWC, Pacific to deliver maritime intelligence capabilities to support missions across the Indo-Pacific.

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The spatial intelligence company said Wednesday the contract will support NIWC Pacific’s work with the Indian Navy and regional partners participating in the Indo-Pacific Partnership for Maritime Domain Awareness, or IPMDA, an initiative launched by Australia, India, Japan and the U.S.

What Is the Scope of the Navy Contract?

Under the contract, Vantor will deliver Maritime Sentry, which runs on the company’s Tensorglobe platform, to help NIWC Pacific and partner nations detect, identify and monitor vessel activity across large areas of ocean. The tool pairs AI-powered vessel fingerprinting with synthetic aperture radar and electro-optical satellite imagery to support repeat vessel detections and maintain custody of ships of interest over time, including vessels that mask their location by turning off or manipulating Automatic Identification System signals.

Maritime Sentry works to deliver vessel imagery and associated metadata through an application programming interface, allowing the Indian Navy and other IPMDA partners to access the data within maritime systems they already use, including SeaVision and a separate Indian Navy platform.

The contract also includes dedicated program management, technical exchanges and support for routine and emergency satellite collections, along with a mechanism to introduce additional capabilities as requirements evolve.

What Did Vantor EVP Will Cocos Say About the Contract Award?

Will Cocos, executive vice president and general manager of Vantor’s U.S. government business, said maritime domain awareness in a region as vast as the Indian Ocean requires more than data collection — it requires delivering trusted information to operators quickly enough to act on it.

“Maritime Sentry delivers insights directly into the systems partners already use, helping them build a more current picture of vessel activity across large areas of ocean,” Cocos stated. “We’re proud to support NIWC Pacific, the Indian Navy and regional partners in strengthening maritime awareness across the Indo-Pacific.”

Prior to his promotion to EVP at Vantor in August, Cocos was the company’s chief transformation officer.

How Does the Contract Align With Vantor’s Recent GovCon Activity?

The NIWC Pacific award follows a series of contracts and platform updates Vantor has announced throughout the year.

In April, the company partnered with Windward to combine its Sentry monitoring system with Windward’s Maritime AI platform for persistent, automated vessel tracking, a capability set aligned with the maritime domain awareness work now supporting IPMDA partners.

Vantor has also expanded its government intelligence infrastructure. The company operates and enhances the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency’s GEGD Pro platform under a $70 million option year award and separately delivers near real-time orbital intelligence on space objects through an NGA Luno B contract. Earlier in the year, Vantor integrated Google’s Earth AI imagery models into its TensorGlobe platform for classified and air-gapped government environments and secured a separate NGA Luno B award for AI-driven change detection.