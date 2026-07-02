Vantor Introduces WorldView 3D Satellite Tasking Line

Vantor has launched WorldView 3D to deliver rapidly updated satellite-based terrain intelligence

Customers can receive refreshed 3D terrain data within 24 hours, often in about six hours

The product offers Rapid 3D for time-sensitive missions and High-Definition 3D for greater mapping detail

Vantor , a provider of spatial intelligence, has introduced WorldView 3D , a satellite tasking product line designed to provide warfighters, intelligence analysts and mapping professionals with rapidly updated three-dimensional terrain data.

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What Is WorldView 3D?

The company said Wednesday WorldView 3D enables customers to task satellites and receive updated 3D terrain data within 24 hours of image collection, with delivery often occurring in about six hours. The offering is intended to help organizations maintain current terrain models in areas affected by conflict, natural disasters and rapid urban development.

Vantor said the product combines satellite tasking, artificial intelligence-powered production software and a 3D spatial foundation covering more than 100 million square kilometers mapped at GPS-level accuracy.

Peter Wilczynski , chief product officer at Vantor, said WorldView 3D enables customers to update 3D terrain data in remote and contested areas where traditional aircraft collection is limited, supporting missions ranging from command and control to autonomous operations in GPS-denied environments.

What Capabilities Does WorldView 3D Offer?

The product line includes two offerings. Rapid 3D delivers updated terrain from a single satellite pass with 50-centimeter-class resolution and 4-meter accuracy for time-sensitive missions. High-Definition 3D provides 15-centimeter resolution and 3-meter accuracy for applications requiring greater detail and is available globally on a project basis or through refresh subscriptions.

How Does WorldView 3D Fit Into Vantor’s Portfolio?

WorldView 3D expands the capabilities of Tensorglobe, Vantor’s spatial intelligence platform, which integrates satellite imagery, geospatial data and operational software to support intelligence workflows from collection and production through analysis and delivery. Vantor said the new offering enables customers to keep terrain data up to date as physical environments change over time.

The launch also builds on Vantor’s broader effort to expand its space-based spatial intelligence capabilities. In April, the company introduced its Vantage and Pulse satellite architecture to combine high-resolution imaging with persistent monitoring through Tensorglobe. Vantor further advanced those plans in June by selecting BAE Systems to manufacture next-generation Vantage imaging satellites, which are designed to enhance the platform’s 2D and 3D spatial data capabilities.