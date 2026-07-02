CGI has earned Microsoft’s Solutions Partner with certified software designation for its CGI Advantage government ERP platform

The certification confirms the platform’s compatibility with Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365 and Dynamics 365

CGI Advantage combines AI and cloud capabilities to support government modernization efforts

CGI , a technology and professional services firm, has earned a Solutions Partner with certified software designation under the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program for CGI Advantage, the company’s enterprise resource planning platform, or ERP, designed for government organizations.

What Does the Microsoft Solutions Partner Certified Software Designation Mean?

The recognition indicates that CGI Advantage has satisfied Microsoft’s certification criteria and showcased compatibility with the company’s cloud ecosystem, including Azure, Microsoft 365 and Dynamics 365, CGI said Tuesday.

Andrew Smith , general manager of partner programs and experiences at Microsoft, stated that the designation positions partners to meet a growing demand for cloud-based technologies in government.

How Does CGI Advantage Support Government Modernization?

CGI said it continues to integrate CGI Advantage with Azure and other Microsoft technologies to help state and local governments strengthen cloud governance, support digital modernization and operational efficiency. The company added that the ERP software features AI capabilities that provide predictive insights and enable real-time decision-making, enhancing service delivery.

Surabhi Subramanyam , senior vice president for government solutions at CGI, noted that leveraging Microsoft Azure and AI-enabled capabilities helps clients modernize at scale, unlock data value and accelerate measurable outcomes.

In a similar effort to support government modernization, CGI partnered with Amazon Web Services in April to help government agencies modernize legacy systems through artificial intelligence, secure cloud technologies and advanced analytics. More recently, CGI Federal introduced an AI-powered offering that helps agencies analyze legacy IT systems and accelerate modernization efforts.