Carahsoft and Row64 have partnered to bring operational intelligence platform to the public sector

Row64’s GPU-accelerated platform is designed to deliver unified situational awareness

Carahsoft Program Executive Lacey Wean will join a panel discussion at the 2026 Navy Summit

Carahsoft Technology will make Row64’s operational intelligence platform and other decision-support capabilities available to government customers under a partnership agreement.

Carahsoft Program Executive Lacey Wean will participate in a panel discussion about hybrid fleet production and the expansion of autonomous systems in fleet operations at the 2026 Navy Summit on Aug. 27. Register now to save your seat at this Carahsoft-backed event, which will also feature discussions about AI, digital engineering, network modernization and more.

How Will Carahsoft Support Row64 Through the Partnership?

Carahsoft said Wednesday it will serve as Row64’s public sector distributor and deliver the company’s platform through its reseller ecosystem and contract vehicles, including NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“We provide a real-time operational layer that closes the Detection Gap between event and action, giving operators a live picture of events as they unfold so they can detect, understand and act with zero decision latency,” said Row64 CEO Marc Stevens. “Through Carahsoft’s reseller network, agencies can deploy these capabilities without procurement friction.”

What Is Row64’s Operational Intelligence Platform?

Row64’s graphics processing unit-accelerated operational intelligence platform is designed to deliver real-time situational awareness for operators across government and critical infrastructure environments.

The platform combines event data with location and operational context to provide a unified operational view in a browser-based interface. It also supports API integration with automation and agentic systems for real-time detection, response and workflow execution while maintaining human oversight.

Use cases include utility and infrastructure monitoring, logistics and supply chain operations, emergency response coordination, fleet management and drone mission oversight.

Lacey Wean, program executive for smart cities technology solutions at Carahsoft, said Row64’s operational intelligence capabilities provide government operators with actionable insights.

“By delivering critical data visualization and eliminating decision latency, Row64 enables operators to detect, understand and respond to events as they happen. Together with our reseller partners, Carahsoft and Row64 are bringing a modern operational intelligence platform to the Public Sector, helping agencies make faster, more informed decisions,” Wean added.

How Does the Partnership Align With Carahsoft’s Other Public Sector Efforts?

The partnership aligns with Carahsoft’s broader efforts to expand access to artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and operational technology solutions across government customers.

Carahsoft has partnered with Willow to provide an operational AI platform that unifies facility systems, including HVAC, electrical, water and maintenance data, into a single operational view. It has also teamed up with Wilmac Technologies to expand access to AI-powered workforce management tools for emergency response organizations.