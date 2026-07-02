Dynatrace Adds George Riedel, Dan Streetman to Board

Dynatrace has named George Riedel and Dan Streetman to its board

Riedel brings senior executive and board experience, while Streetman brings leadership in enterprise software and AI-driven operations

Dynatrace plans to hold an investor day to outline its strategy

Dynatrace, an artificial intelligence-powered observability platform provider, has appointed technology industry executives George Riedel and Dan Streetman to its board of directors following engagement with investment adviser Starboard Value.

The company said Wednesday the appointments come as it continues its strategic focus on AI-driven observability and shareholder value creation. Dynatrace also plans to host an investor day following its announcement of its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2027 to discuss its strategy and capital return framework.

What Did Dynatrace Officials Say About the Board Appointments?

Jill Ward, chair of Dynatrace’s board of directors, said Riedel and Streetman bring extensive experience in financial, operational and strategic leadership across technology and software companies. She added that their expertise will support the company’s efforts to advance its strategy and create shareholder value.

“This is an exciting and dynamic time for Dynatrace as we continue to capitalize on an AI-first world and the additions of George and Dan to our Board will further our commitment to this priority,” said Dynatrace CEO Rick McConnell, who also serves as a board member.

Who Is George Riedel?

George Riedel is a technology executive and board leader with experience as CEO and chairman of Cloudmark and chief strategy officer at Nortel Networks. He also previously served as a senior partner at McKinsey & Co.

He is chairman of the board at Juvare and serves as an independent director at Bridgeway Benefits Technologies and Kasti.ai. He previously held board roles at several companies, including Infinera, Cerner and XPERI.

The University of Virginia mechanical engineering graduate holds an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Who Is Dan Streetman?

Dan Streetman is CEO and a board member at autonomous IT company Tanium. He has extensive experience in enterprise software, AI-driven workflow transformation, product development, customer operations and sales and marketing at several public and private IT companies.

The West Point graduate previously served as CEO of TIBCO Software and led data-driven transformation efforts at Salesforce, BMC and C3.ai. Streetman has an MBA degree from Harvard Business School.