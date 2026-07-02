Lockheed Secures $348M Army Contract to Improve Air, Missile Defense Prototypes

Lockheed Martin’s missile and fire control unit received a $347.5 million Army contract to improve air and missile defense system prototypes

The cost-plus-incentive-fee award covers development, fabrication and testing through December 2028

The deal follows a run of big Army awards for Lockheed, including an $8.4 billion PrSM modification and a $3 billion GMLRS rocket contract

Lockheed Martin‘s missile and fire control business has secured a $347.5 million Army contract to improve prototype air and missile defense systems.

The Department of War announced the cost-plus-incentive-fee award on Wednesday. The solicitation was posted online and drew a single bid.

What Does the Lockheed-Army Contract Involve?

The Grand Prairie, Texas-based unit will handle development, fabrication and testing activities under the contract, which carries an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2028. Work locations and funding will be set as individual orders are issued.

The announcement did not identify which air and missile defense systems the prototype improvements target. Lockheed’s missile and fire control business produces interceptors and related technology for the Army, including the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 missile and the Remote Interceptor Guidance-360 device, a prototype communications system that gives interceptors 360-degree in-flight connectivity. An RIG-360 prototype enabled a PAC-3 to defeat a cruise missile target in a 2022 test.

How Does the Award Fit Lockheed’s Army Portfolio?

The contract lands amid a run of large Army awards for the company tied to precision fires and air defense. In late June, Lockheed received an $8.4 billion modification to expand Precision Strike Missile production and a $3 billion award for Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System rockets. The Army also awarded the company a potential $3 billion contract to produce Sentinel A4 radars, its next-generation air and missile defense sensor, through mid-2031.

The awards reflect a broader Pentagon push to expand munitions production and replenish stockpiles. Lockheed previously said it plans to invest $8 billion to $9 billion through 2030 to expand missile production at more than 20 U.S. facilities.