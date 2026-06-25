Vantor has partnered with BAE Systems to manufacture its next-generation Vantage imaging satellites

The new satellites will expand Vantor’s space-based intelligence capabilities for government and commercial customers

The Vantage spacecraft is designed to deliver higher-resolution imagery with faster data delivery and increased collection capacity

Vantor has partnered with BAE Systems to manufacture its next-generation Vantage imaging satellites , advancing plans to expand its space-based spatial intelligence constellation for government and commercial customers, the company said Wednesday.

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What Will the Vantor-BAE Systems Partnership Deliver?

The 20-centimeter-class Vantor Vantage satellites are scheduled to become operational before the end of the decade. Vantor said the satellites build on its WorldView Legion and legacy constellations by providing higher-resolution imagery, greater collection capacity and lower latency. The company said the satellites are intended to deliver mission-critical intelligence from space within single-digit minutes.

How Will the Expanded Constellation Operate?

Vantage satellites will operate alongside Vantor’s planned Pulse constellation of 40-centimeter-class satellites to combine high-resolution imaging with persistent global monitoring. The company said the expanded constellation will enhance its global 2D and 3D spatial data capabilities and extend the functionality of its Tensorglobe spatial intelligence platform, which uses AI to automate intelligence workflows from tasking through analysis.

According to Vantor, the combined capabilities are intended to support defense, intelligence and commercial missions, including site monitoring, command and control, mapping and disaster response.

How Does the Agreement Advance Vantor’s Constellation Plans?

The manufacturing agreement builds on Vantor’s April announcement of its Vantage and Pulse satellite architecture, which is designed to combine high-resolution imaging with persistent monitoring in a single commercial offering. The company said the expanded constellation is expected to boost revisit rates, increase collection capacity and strengthen the AI-enabled capabilities of the Tensorglobe platform.