ITC Federal has secured a NASA SEWP VI prime contract award

The award covers Category B enterprisewide strategic solutions

The 2026 FedCiv Summit will examine AI, cloud, cybersecurity and civilian agency priorities

ITC Federal has won a spot on the sixth iteration of NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement, or SEWP VI, governmentwide acquisition contract for IT products and services.

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ITC Federal said Wednesday it received a prime award in Category B – Enterprise-Wide Strategic Solutions, allowing the company to compete for technology services task orders supporting federal agencies.

In all, NASA selected 1,490 vendors and made 2,115 awards across three categories for the SEWP VI contract, according to Federal News Network. The space agency made 364 awards under Category A, 692 awards under Category B and 1,059 awards under Category C.

What Did ITC Federal CGO Zhenia Klevitsky Say About the Award?

Zhenia Klevitsky, chief growth officer at ITC Federal, said the company looks forward to continuing its support for NASA and other mission-focused customers through the next phase of its growth.

“This award reflects the strength of our technical teams, the depth of our capabilities, and our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that drive efficiency, mission success, and measurable value for our customers,” added Klevitsky.

What Is the Scope of the SEWP VI Contract?

Under Category B, ITC Federal will be eligible to compete for task orders covering:

Cybersecurity services

Data analytics and information services

Digital experience and multimedia services

Enterprise network and cloud services

Managed IT and innovation services

In 2024, NASA issued a solicitation for the SEWP VI contract vehicle, which has a 10-year ordering period scheduled to run from Nov. 1 through Oct. 31, 2036. The contract supports firm-fixed-price, labor-hour and time-and-materials task orders. Each award carries a ceiling value of $20 billion.

How Does the Award Align With ITC Federal’s Recent Announcements?

The SEWP VI award follows other recent developments at ITC Federal.

In March, the company announced that it had been added to the Department of the Treasury’s Financial Management Quality Service Management Office Marketplace, positioning it to provide financial management technology capabilities for federal agencies.

ITC Federal also achieved Level 2 certification under the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification 2.0 program, affirming its implementation of security controls and governance frameworks required to protect controlled unclassified Information and federal contract information.