LGNDX has launched the Darwin wargaming and simulation platform

Darwin works to deliver military simulations powered by validated defense and national security intelligence from Janes

The platform also works to speedily provide a quantitative analysis of a simulation’s outcomes

Intelligence and analysis provider Janes announced Wednesday that software company LGNDX had launched a wargaming and simulation platform called Darwin.

What Is Darwin Designed to Do?

Darwin is a physics-based, browser-native platform built on Google Cloud. The platform takes advantage of Google’s artificial intelligence models to accelerate the seeded Monte Carlo military simulations it works to run.

Darwin’s simulations incorporate validated defense and national security intelligence provided by Janes. The data provided by Janes encompasses system parameters of equipment across the military domains, including aircraft and air defense systems, ground vehicles and naval platforms.

According to Janes Chief Customer Officer Randy Nixon, his company’s data is prepared in such a way that it can be integrated into a customer’s system or workflow easily.

“Bringing it into a dynamic simulation environment such as Darwin equips teams to move from analysis to scenario-based decision-making with greater confidence and speed,” added Nixon, who also serves as Janes U.S. President, a position he has held since May.

The platform is also designed to generate within minutes a quantitative after-action analysis of a simulation’s outcomes. Commenting on this function, LGNDX founder Mike Aleo said, “Darwin gives [warfighters] a way to test decisions, understand outcomes, and move forward with confidence—without waiting months for analysis or spending millions to get a single data point.”

Where Else is Janes’ Intelligence Integrated?

Apart from LGNDX’s Darwin platform, SOSi’s exoINSIGHT platform also takes advantage of military data provided by Janes via a partnership between the two companies announced in May. exoINSIGHT is an AI-powered software-as-a-service platform that contains interconnected national security-related datasets and provides tools that support intelligence analysis.

With the incorporation of data from Janes, the platform will work to provide cross-domain analysis capabilities, automated intelligence synthesis and visibility into military, supply chain and information operations activity.

Janes CEO Blake Bartlett said the collaboration extends Janes’ intelligence into a broader data environment.

“By combining Janes authoritative foundational intelligence with the real-time data in SOSi’s exoINSIGHT platform, we’re bringing deeper context and, ultimately, decision advantage to our customers’ critical missions,” Bartlett said.