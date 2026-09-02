Christian Hoff has been appointed to lead AWS’ DOW and global defense business

Hoff’s AWS tenure spans more than eight years across federal and civilian roles

Hoff is a retired Army lieutenant colonel with over two decades of federal experience

Christian Hoff , a more than 25-year federal and defense industry veteran, has stepped into a new role as managing director and general manager of Amazon Web Services’ Department of War and global defense business .

Hoff announced his new position in a LinkedIn post published Tuesday.

Who Is Christian Hoff?

Hoff is a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel who has spent more than two decades supporting federal and defense customers. Before joining AWS in 2018, he spent nearly 11 years at Booz Allen Hamilton , most recently as a principal. He also held vice president and senior director positions at Anteon, which was acquired by General Dynamics Information Technology , according to his LinkedIn profile.

His military career included assignments with the Office of the Secretary of Defense for Policy, the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Army Staff’s G4 directorate, along with a posting as a military social aide at the White House and a role as a military planner and assistant to the Joint Staff’s J4 directorate.

Hoff has spent more than eight years at AWS. He most recently served as managing director and GM of the company’s global civilian government business. He also led the U.S. federal civilian team from November 2021 to September 2025. Earlier in his AWS tenure, he headed the company’s federal systems integrators and solutions team.

What Does the Appointment Mean for AWS’ Defense & Federal Cloud Push?

Hoff’s move into the DOW and global defense portfolio comes as AWS continues to deepen its footprint across the federal market. In a recent Executive Spotlight interview with ExecutiveBiz, Hoff discussed responsible AI, cloud security and Amazon Bedrock , offering insight into the priorities now shaping the company’s public sector business.

AWS has also expanded its infrastructure commitments in support of federal AI adoption. The company partnered with NVIDIA to deploy 2 million GPUs and build federal AI factories and launched on-premise AI factories combining NVIDIA and Trainium chips with Bedrock and SageMaker AI for federal deployment.