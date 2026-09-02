The lab occupies 14,400 square feet inside SPA’s Alexandria headquarters

Teams are applying the company’s GCAM, ArcherEye and AthenaSight tools in their workflow

The facility builds on a 2025 expansion of SPA’s Northern Virginia operations

Analysts at Systems Planning & Analysis are conducting cross-domain warfare assessments and layered homeland defense analyses from a dedicated lab at the company’s Alexandria, Virginia, headquarters.

The 14,400-square-foot Advanced Analytics Lab supports teams working in mission engineering, operations analysis and strategic advisory, integrating data, models and technologies with domain expertise, SPA said Wednesday.

What Work Runs Through SPA’s Analytics Lab?

The work spans defense and national security missions from seabed to space, covering kinetic, non-kinetic and cyber warfare assessments.

Teams apply industry and government analytic tools alongside SPA’s own GCAM, ArcherEye and AthenaSight technologies, plus modeling and simulation tools.

SPA said the lab lets it consolidate multiple parts of an effort in one place, giving clients real-time visibility into analysis underway and a setting for evaluating technical, operational and acquisition decisions together.

Mark Adams, chief capability officer at SPA, said the lab gives the company’s experts an environment to work differently and strengthens how they analyze problems.

How Does the Lab Fit SPA’s Alexandria Expansion?

The facility builds on an expansion SPA announced in September 2025 covering its Northern Virginia operations. That included purchasing and planning renovations for the 239,000-square-foot Alexandria headquarters, along with technology and collaborative workspace investments.

Rich Sawchak, CEO of SPA, said the expansion was an investment beyond its physical footprint.

“We committed to giving our people the technology, resources, and environment to advance our clients’ most important missions. The Advanced Analytics Lab puts that commitment into action by bringing our people and technology together to strengthen how we deliver for our clients,” he added.

SPA continues to invest in the lab and expand its capabilities.

The company employs more than 3,000 people and works in areas including nuclear strategic deterrence, missile defense and hypersonics, maritime and undersea, cyber and information warfare, and space and intelligence. Arlington Capital Partners backs the company.