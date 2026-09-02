RIVA Solutions has chosen David Acton as chief financial officer amid plans to expand its federal market presence

Acton most recently served as CFO of defense information technology company ISI

Acton was appointed CFO at companies including Suntiva, Navstar, Edge Technologies and Avant-Garde Technology Solutions

RIVA Solutions announced on LinkedIn the appointment of David Acton as chief financial officer. The company said its financial fundamentals will be strengthened by the professional experience Acton brings, which covers close to three decades in financial leadership, including 25 years in government contracting.

Who Is David Acton?

Before joining RIVA, Acton was CFO at defense information technology firm ISI. He served the same role for seven years at Suntiva, which has since been acquired by LMI, as well as at companies including Navstar, Johnston McLamb and Edge Technologies. He briefly served as CFO and COO at Avant-Garde Technology Solutions from 2008 to 2009.

Acton worked as vice president of finance at SiloSmashers and A-TEK. Earlier in his career, he was also VP controller at Consolidated Safety Services, controller at GeoTrans and assistant controller at Electronic Warfare Associates.

What Are the Other Recent Executive Changes at RIVA Solutions?

Acton’s appointment comes more than a month after RIVA selected Sean Fitzpatrick as chief digital officer. Fitzpatrick joined the firm in 2022 as senior vice president of human-centered design. He has since led the development of the company’s proprietary iDX methodology, which folds strategy, design, accessibility, content and engineering into a single delivery model that has supported modernization efforts for agencies including the Department of Agriculture and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

The promotion gives Fitzpatrick oversight of the company’s approach to digital service delivery, user experience and human-centered design work for federal clients.