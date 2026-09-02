Axonius Adds Chris Jones & Dan Schoenbaum to Leadership Team

Axonius has appointed Chris Jones as chief trust and security officer

Dan Schoenbaum has joined Axonius as senior vice president of business development

The appointments follow recent moves including Joe Diamond’s appointment as CEO

Axonius has appointed Chris Jones as chief trust and security officer and Dan Schoenbaum as senior vice president of business development as the New York-based company moves into its next phase of growth.

The new executive hires deepen Axonius’ leadership team, with both leaders joining while Axonius expands its customer base and partner ecosystem globally, the company said Tuesday.

Jones is tasked with protecting Axonius’ infrastructure, data and customer trust as he takes charge of the company’s enterprise security strategy. He will also serve as a customer-facing adviser through the company’s field chief information security officer program. Schoenbaum, meanwhile, will oversee business development along with the company’s partner and alliances operations.

Who Is Chris Jones?

Jones is a cybersecurity executive with more than 25 years of experience in the federal and intelligence sectors. He brings extensive knowledge on enterprise security, cyber investigations, digital forensics and threat management.

Before joining Axonius, Jones spent over three years at Cisco as deputy CISO and director of cybersecurity and threat management. He also held cybersecurity leadership roles at CLEAR, Dell Technologies , Nike, BAE Systems , Northrop Grumman and Harris, where he helped develop the FBI’s Cyber Profiling Program. Earlier in his career, he served as a senior forensic consultant.

Who Is Dan Schoenbaum?

Schoenbaum brings more than three decades of experience in go-to-market, partnership and executive leadership. The technology alliances and marketing executive previously served as chief marketing officer and head of technology partnerships at Hive Pro.

Before that, Schoenbaum helped build go-to-market programs with Google , Microsoft , Palo Alto Networks and ServiceNow as CMO at Team Cymru. He earlier served vice president positions at Panther and was president and chief operating officer of RiskIQ, which was acquired by Microsoft . He was also CEO of Cooladata and Redbooth, COO of Tripwire and senior manager at HP.

Who Else Recently Joined Axonius’ Leadership Team?