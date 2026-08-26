The partnership targets security operations center modernization in government environments

Andesite’s platform pairs AI-driven investigation with analyst judgment

Booz Allen leaders have flagged machine-speed cyber defense as a priority

Andesite has entered into a partnership with Booz Allen Hamilton covering security operations center modernization.

The arrangement pairs Booz Allen’s mission expertise, security frameworks and experience in government environments with Andesite’s investigation and decision-support products.

What Does the Andesite-Booz Allen Partnership Cover?

In an announcement Andesite published on Aug. 18, the company said the combination is meant to help security teams surface relevant activity, investigate threats and reach decisions more quickly, without replacing existing infrastructure.

The company builds what it describes as a human-AI security operations center, an approach premised on AI accelerating investigations while analysts supply context and determine what happens next.

Andesite’s team comes from national security, technology, cybersecurity and data organizations.

How Does the Partnership Fit Booz Allen’s Cyber Work?

Booz Allen has been steering its cyber business toward automated defense. Brad Medairy, who was promoted to president of national cyber at the firm, said in January that adversaries are automating attacks at scale and that defensive operations must unify IT operations and cyber defense to detect, respond and remediate at machine speed.

Garrettson Blight, the company’s vice president for Department of War cyber, described the cyber fusion center model in an April interview as evolving beyond the standard detect, alert, triage and react sequence. He said fusion centers need optimized data pipelines and agents capable of independent triage, adjusting technical policies and acting automatically.

The company markets Vellox, a suite of products designed to fight AI with AI.

Booz Allen has built out its technology partnerships over the past year, integrating command-and-control, cyber and zero trust capabilities onto Anduril’s Menace systems in May and signing on as the first technology acceleration partner for governments in Andreessen Horowitz’s portfolio ecosystem in January.