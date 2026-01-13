Booz Allen Hamilton has partnered with venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, also known as a16z, to accelerate the integration of advanced commercial technologies into U.S. government and national security missions.

The collaboration is designed to help early-stage companies in a16z’s portfolio develop, deploy and scale their technologies rapidly for use in highly regulated federal environments and secure government networks, Booz Allen said Monday.

What Is the Focus of the Booz Allen–a16z Partnership?

As the first Technology Acceleration Partner for Governments within the a16z ecosystem, Booz Allen will support a16z-backed companies with its mission expertise and engineering, cyber, artificial intelligence and warfare capabilities. The effort also includes collaboration on thought leadership, market-shaping initiatives and events aimed at supporting the emerging technology ecosystem.

AI experts at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 19 will share practical perspectives on integrating AI into mission systems and navigating data, security and infrastructure challenges. Register now to join the conversation.

How Does the Partnership Support Emerging Defense Technologies?

Booz Allen Chairman and CEO Horacio Rozanski, a three-time Wash100 Award recipient, said the partnership combines “the full capacity of a16z’s preeminent VC network and Booz Allen’s proven ability to build advanced tech and accelerate its adoption to drive America’s tech supremacy.”

The collaboration builds on previous partnerships between Booz Allen and a16z portfolio companies, including Shield AI. In March 2025, Booz Allen and Shield AI announced work focused on advancing AI-powered autonomy for uncrewed military systems.

It also aligns with Booz Allen’s expanded investment activity through Booz Allen Ventures, which last year increased its capital commitment to $300 million.