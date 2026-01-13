SpaceX Rocket Launches HawkEye 360 Cluster 13 Satellites for Enhanced RF Insights

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carried HawkEye 360’s newest satellite trio, known as Cluster 13, into orbit on Monday, marking another step in the company’s effort to expand space-based radio-frequency intelligence coverage for defense and government customers.

The satellites were deployed as part of the Twilight rideshare mission and placed into a sun-synchronous orbit, HawkEye 360 said. The company confirmed initial contact with all three spacecraft, clearing the way for on-orbit checkout and commissioning activities.

How Does Cluster 13 Improve RF Collection Capability?

By operating in a sun-synchronous orbit, Cluster 13 enables consistent RF monitoring over regions of interest. The satellites carry upgraded RF sensors and onboard processing capabilities designed to capture a wider range of signals with improved clarity and geolocation accuracy.

How Does Cluster 13 Strengthen HawkEye 360’s Constellation Strategy?

Cluster 13 adds to a growing constellation that HawkEye 360 has been expanding. Recent launches, including Cluster 12, have focused on closing coverage gaps.

John Serafini, CEO of HawkEye 360, stated that the latest satellite cluster enhances the company’s ability to deliver the critical RF geospatial insights necessary for navigating complex mission environments.

“Alongside our recent acquisition and funding milestone, this launch reflects a continued investment in the technology, people, and capabilities our customers rely on, reinforcing HawkEye 360’s role as a leader in signals intelligence,” he said.