Leidos Lands $56M Navy Behavioral Health Research Contract

Leidos has secured a $56 million, 66-month Navy contract for behavioral health research

The company will assess risks, protective factors and interventions during the deployment cycle

Leidos will develop evidence-based approaches supporting resilience, decision-making and military readiness

Leidos has secured a $56 million contract from the Naval Health Research Center to conduct behavioral health research, operational assessments and data analysis aimed at supporting the psychological health and readiness of U.S. military personnel, the company said Tuesday.

What Will Leidos Provide?

Under the 66-month contract, Leidos will assess how risks, protective factors and interventions affect service members at different stages of the deployment cycle. The company will develop evidence-based approaches intended to support resilience, decision-making and military readiness. Leidos will also help NHRC turn scientific findings into practical applications for the military.

The NHRC contract supports the Navy’s broader focus on military readiness and mission effectiveness. The Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Navy Summit takes place tomorrow, Aug. 27, bringing Navy leaders and industry executives together to discuss modernization, warfighter capabilities and contracting opportunities. Register now !

The award adds to Leidos’ ongoing work for NHRC. In August 2025, the company received a potential $105.5 million contract to provide operational readiness research support services for the center, including investigative studies, experimental protocols and data analysis. Leidos also secured an $82 million contract in September 2020 to provide nonpersonal research support for intramural research and development activities at the NHRC’s Operational Readiness Directorate.

What Is the Naval Health Research Center?

The NHRC is one of the eight laboratories within the Navy Medical Research & Development Enterprise. The center focuses on areas including behavioral health, epidemiology, readiness and disease surveillance, and is tasked with supporting the operational readiness of U.S. armed forces through research and related activities.