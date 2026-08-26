ASRC Federal Technology Solutions has secured a $75 million DEA recompete contract

The five-year award covers Concorde platform development

The 2026 FedCiv Summit will explore AI, federal shared services and more

An ASRC Federal subsidiary has won the potential five-year, $75 million Delta Code recompete contract from the Department of Justice’s Drug Enforcement Administration to modernize and operate the agency’s enterprise IT platform .

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“Our team is honored to continue our work with the DEA to support this essential aspect of the agency’s mission to protect the health and safety of American communities by disrupting illegal drug networks and reducing the harm they cause,” Mike Manzo , president and CEO of ASRC Federal, said in a statement published Tuesday.

“We look forward to driving mission and business outcomes for DEA agents and staff through the development and maintenance of efficient and secure business applications,” Manzo added.

What Is the Scope of the DEA Delta Code Contract?

Under the contract, ASRC Federal Technology Solutions will provide planning, implementation and maintenance support for DEA’s Concorde enterprise IT platform, a central system that consolidates the agency’s legacy and stove-piped applications into a unified environment.

The company will support software development, testing and requirement analysis across roughly 65 Concorde applications, along with operations and maintenance for five legacy Oracle applications and 20 Microsoft Access applications outside the Concorde environment. That work includes code enhancements, bug fixes, security patching and performance improvements.

Beyond software support, ASRC Federal will provide application and system documentation, user training, application decommissioning, program management and customer application support using Agile development practices.

What Other DEA Work Has ASRC Federal Previously Supported?

The award builds on ASRC Federal’s more than five years of experience supporting DEA’s Concorde and non-Concorde application environments, including prior work developing applications and enhancements through Agile methodology, maintaining the agency’s SQL, Oracle, Microsoft Access and M204 databases, and supporting DEA’s intranet, DEA TODAY, DEA.gov and SharePoint Team sites.

In 2020, ASRC Federal Cyber secured a potential $72.5 million contract to provide software development and engineering support for DEA under the agency’s Delta Code program .

What Other Contracts Has ASRC Federal Recently Secured?

The DEA award comes as ASRC Federal continues to build out its federal IT and support services portfolio in 2026.