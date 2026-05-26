Mark Whittington Joins Seekr as Government Sales VP

Seekr has tapped Mark Whittington to lead government sales

Whittington brings public sector leadership experience from Slack, AWS, SAP, Microsoft and Oracle

Joel Babbitt will join an AI-focused panel discussion at the 2026 Army Summit on June 18

Seekr has appointed Mark “Whit” Whittington, a public sector technology executive, as vice president of government sales.

Joel Babbitt, vice president of Army and U.S. Special Operations Command programs at Seekr, will participate in a panel discussion on the evolving role of artificial intelligence in supporting Army modernization, mission operations and decision-making at the 2026 Army Summit. Register now to hear insights from Army leaders and technology executives at this Seekr-backed event.

In a LinkedIn post announcing the appointment, the company said Whittington brings to the role over 25 years of experience supporting public sector businesses at several tech companies.

Why Did Mark Whittington Join Seekr?

In a blog post announcing his move to Seekr, Whittington said his public sector technology career was shaped by the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and his focus on supporting national security missions through technology. He said his work at companies including Oracle, Microsoft, SAP, Amazon Web Services and Slack centered on helping government agencies and public sector organizations adopt commercial technologies for mission operations.

Whittington said he joined Seekr because of the company’s focus on deployable and explainable AI capabilities for regulated and security-sensitive environments. He highlighted SeekrFlow’s ability to operate across cloud, on-premises, sovereign and edge environments while allowing customers to maintain control of their data. He also cited Seekr’s leadership team, investor backing and focus on AI deployments designed for government and critical infrastructure missions.

Who Is Mark Whittington?

Whittington is a public sector leader with over two decades of experience leading sales and services teams at several software companies.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he most recently served as VP of public sector at Slack, where he led the creation of go-to-market sales and services initiatives. Before Slack, he was director of public sector service incubation and scale at AWS.

Whittington spent more than six years at SAP, where he served as VP of regulated industries, channels and alliances.

His industry career also included time as general manager of worldwide public safety and national security at Microsoft and senior consulting services director at Oracle.

What Is Seekr?

Seekr is an artificial intelligence company that develops secure AI technologies for government customers, enterprises and regulated sectors. Its SeekrFlow platform provides capabilities for training, validating, deploying and scaling AI applications designed to meet enterprise and mission requirements.

The company has continued expanding its federal market presence through several initiatives, including an Army award focused on using AI agents for weapon system vulnerability analysis and a partnership with PCI Government Services to advance AI adoption across government agencies. It also teamed up with General Dynamics Information Technology to build agentic AI capabilities designed to support federal missions.

Seekr also introduced SeekrGuard, a capability designed to evaluate AI model performance and risk, alongside additional agentic AI features within the SeekrFlow platform.

Seekr further expanded government access to its technology by making SeekrFlow available through AWS Marketplace in AWS GovCloud environments.

The company has also added several executives to its leadership team. In February, Joel Babbitt, a retired U.S. Army colonel, joined Seekr as VP of Army and SOCOM programs, while Darcey Villasenor, a veteran people and culture executive, was appointed chief people officer.