AFS and QCi have expanded collaboration on quantum optimization capabilities for federal customers

Partnership will showcase QCi’s Dirac-3 system at AFS’ Forge innovation center

The 2026 FedCiv Summit will explore AI adoption, cybersecurity and enterprisewide modernization efforts

Accenture Federal Services and Quantum Computing Inc. have expanded their collaboration through a federal go-to-market agreement focused on quantum optimization capabilities for government customers.

The expanded collaboration reflects the growing federal focus on emerging technologies aimed at improving mission performance, operational efficiency and decision-making capabilities — priorities that align with discussions planned for the 2026 FedCiv Summit on Oct. 29. The event will bring together senior government leaders and industry executives to examine how federal civilian agencies are advancing AI adoption, infrastructure modernization, cybersecurity and other enterprisewide initiatives in response to evolving mission demands and national priorities. Reserve your spot now to join the discussion.

In separate LinkedIn posts, the companies said the effort will showcase QCi’s Dirac-3 entropy quantum optimization machine at The Forge, AFS’ client experience center in Washington, D.C.

What Does the Collaboration Intend to Pursue?

The companies said the collaboration intends to help federal agencies address complex optimization challenges using quantum technology.

AFS said the companies plan to co-develop a Quantum-as-a-Service go-to-market strategy that combines QCi’s room-temperature quantum technology with AFS’ mission support capabilities.

According to QCi, the collaboration will focus on delivering live, on-premises demonstrations for government customers and support applications involving logistics, supply chain performance, fraud detection and AI-driven decision support.

The companies also said the effort is intended to support mission performance, operational efficiency and measurable outcomes for government and industry customers.

What Is Dirac-3?

QCi described Dirac-3 as an entropy quantum optimization machine designed for real-world optimization applications.

According to QCi, the system operates at room temperature, fits into a standard 19-inch rack and does not require cryogenic cooling or isolation equipment.

The company said the platform is intended to support targeted quantum optimization capabilities for federal customers through on-site demonstrations at The Forge.

How Does the Partnership Align With Accenture’s Emerging Technology Efforts?

The QCi collaboration builds on Accenture’s recent efforts in quantum security and AI capabilities for government and enterprise customers.

In January, Accenture Ventures invested in post-quantum cybersecurity company QuSecure to support crypto agility offerings intended to help government agencies and commercial organizations address emerging quantum-related cybersecurity risks.

AFS also announced a strategic collaboration with OpenAI to help federal agencies accelerate the adoption of secure AI tools.

In addition, Accenture and Databricks launched the Accenture Databricks Business Group to support enterprise adoption of AI applications and agent-based systems using enterprise data.