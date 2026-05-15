Accenture Federal Services and OpenAI partner to accelerate AI adoption across federal agencies

Collaboration includes an agentic lab, FedRAMP-aligned pathways and workforce AI enablement

The 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21 will address AI’s role in cyber defense

Accenture Federal Services and OpenAI have partnered to help U.S. federal agencies accelerate the adoption of secure artificial intelligence tools.

As federal agencies accelerate adoption of AI platforms and secure digital capabilities, government leaders continue to examine how emerging technologies are reshaping cyber operations and mission delivery. One of the panel discussions at the 2026 Cyber Summit will address the role of AI in cyber defense. Sign up now for the May 21 event and hear insights from leaders and experts shaping the next phase of federal cyber and AI modernization.

In a joint release published Thursday, the companies said the strategic collaboration seeks to help federal agencies transition AI initiatives from experimentation to production-ready deployment in weeks through implementation support, governance frameworks and secure delivery capabilities.

AFS will serve as an OpenAI implementation partner for the federal market and support agencies in deploying and governing AI platforms across systems and missions.

What Are the Key Components of the Collaboration?

The partnership includes the launch of the Accenture Federal + OpenAI Agentic Lab at The Forge, where agencies can test and validate agentic workflows and human-in-the-loop AI tools.

Accenture Federal Services also formed a team of OpenAI-trained AI solution architects and engineers to help agencies accelerate AI migration, integration and deployment across government systems.

In addition, the companies will support FedRAMP-aligned implementation pathways for OpenAI Codex capabilities, expand secure access to OpenAI models across Accenture Federal’s workforce and deploy Codex and ChatGPT Enterprise tools to thousands of practitioners supporting federal missions.

What Did Accenture Federal Services & OpenAI Leaders Say About the Partnership?

Ron Ash, CEO of Accenture Federal Services and a 2026 Wash100 awardee, said agencies need to accelerate AI adoption and scale deployments across secure government environments.

“OpenAI gives federal leaders the ability to accelerate AI to mission scale from pilots to production at speed,” Ash said. “When paired with Accenture Federal’s ability to operate in the most secure, complex environments, this collaboration helps agencies modernize faster, serve citizens better, and strengthen the systems the nation relies on—all with humans firmly in the lead.”

Joseph Larson, vice president for government at OpenAI and also a 2026 Wash100 Award winner, said the partnership combines frontier AI capabilities with federal security and accountability requirements.

“Together, Accenture Federal Services and OpenAI are redefining how advanced AI is delivered across government—pairing the capabilities of frontier AI with the trust, security, and accountability federal missions demand,” said Larson. “This collaboration gives agencies a faster, safer path to turn AI into real operational impact.”