BAE Systems added faster Link 16 testing capabilities to F-16 support systems

The upgraded setup helps maintainers validate MIDS JTRS terminals and return aircraft to service quicker

MIDS JTRS strengthens secure data sharing across air, ground and naval forces

BAE Systems has integrated an upgraded Link 16 testing capability for Multifunctional Information Distribution System Joint Tactical Radio System terminals , or MIDS JTRS, aboard U.S. Air Force F-16 aircraft.

What Does the Upgrade Provide?

The company said Thursday the automated test capability is now embedded on the Versamodule Extensions for Instrumentation Improved Avionics Intermediate Shop and Rackmount Improved Avionics Intermediate Shop platforms. This allows rapid on-site validation of MIDS JTRS terminals, enabling aircraft to return to service more quickly. BAE Systems said the capability offers better performance than the previous MIDS-Low Volume Terminal test.

What Is MIDS JTRS?

MIDS JTRS is a four-channel radio that enables jam-resistant Link 16 communications for air, ground and sea platforms through secure voice, video and data sharing. The software-defined radio supports multiple communication protocols, provides situational awareness and enhances real-time tactical connectivity across contested environments. The Department of War is fielding the system on various platforms, including the F-15, F-16, F/A-18 and F-22 aircraft, as well as ship and command-and-control assets.

In January, Data Link Solutions, a joint venture between BAE Systems and RTX’s Collins Aerospace, secured a $248 million Navy contract to produce MIDS JTRS terminals for U.S. forces and allied nations.

How Does BAE Systems Support MIDS JTRS?

BAE Systems supplies avionics testing software and emulators for MIDS JTRS terminals, helping maintainers quickly diagnose issues, determine repairs, perform on-site testing, enhance part recovery rates and reduce replacement part requirements.