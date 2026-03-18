Accenture and Databricks have expanded their partnership with the launch of a dedicated business group aimed at helping organizations scale artificial intelligence applications and agent-based systems using enterprise data.

The Accenture Databricks Business Group will focus on supporting clients as they move from AI experimentation to production, using Databricks as a core data and AI platform, Accenture said Tuesday.

The Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Digital Transformation Summit, set for April 22, will explore how agencies and enterprises are scaling artificial intelligence from pilot programs to mission-critical applications. Federal and industry leaders will discuss strategies for unifying data environments, deploying AI at scale and overcoming legacy system constraints to drive more efficient, data-driven operations. Register now.

What Is Driving the Expansion?

Many organizations continue to face challenges scaling AI due to fragmented data environments and legacy systems that limit access to usable, governed data.

The expanded partnership is intended to address those constraints by helping enterprises build unified data foundations, enabling broader deployment of AI applications and automation tools across business functions.

“By combining our deep mission expertise with Databricks’ Data Intelligence Platform, we’re helping critical agencies move from experimentation to production faster. Our work together on US Federal mission projects demonstrates how data-driven innovation can accelerate outcomes,” Accenture Federal Services said on a LinkedIn post.

What Will the New Business Group Do?

The new unit will be supported by more than 25,000 Databricks-trained professionals, who will help clients adopt tools designed for enterprise AI use cases, such as database infrastructure optimized for AI workloads, conversational interfaces that allow employees to query data and systems for developing AI agents trained on internal datasets.

They will also support data migration, modernization and multi-cloud deployment strategies, along with industry-specific implementations across sectors, including financial services, retail, life sciences and the public sector.

How Are Clients Using the Platform?

Organizations across industries are already applying the combined capabilities of Accenture and Databricks to operational use cases.

In retail, Albertsons is developing AI-driven tools to improve pricing decisions by combining historical analysis with predictive insights. In manufacturing, BASF has implemented a digital assistant to support finance and controlling functions. In life sciences, Kyowa Kirin International is modernizing its data infrastructure to improve access to trusted data.