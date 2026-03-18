Exiger has launched its supply chain management platform in AWS Marketplace as part of efforts to expand customer access to artificial intelligence-driven tools for managing supplier risk.

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The company said Tuesday the listing enables government and commercial organizations to quickly discover, test, purchase and deploy its 1Exiger platform directly through AWS Marketplace.

“This marks a key step in building on Exiger’s federal market footprint to rapidly expand our commercial and international practices with AWS,” said Ashley Irwin, senior director of alliances at Exiger.

“With a multi-year customer relationship, Exiger is committed to investing in a global AWS practice and working with AWS in all markets for supply chain,” Irwin added.

What Is 1Exiger?

1Exiger is an AI-powered supply chain and third-party risk intelligence platform designed to help organizations manage supplier-related risk. It combines procurement, compliance and supply chain functions into a unified environment and uses data-driven capabilities to conduct screening, continuous monitoring and reporting across supplier networks.

The platform also enables visibility into sub-tier suppliers at the part and material level, including bill of materials data, and can connect with enterprise systems such as enterprise resource planning, product lifecycle management and data lakes.

What Kind of Company Is Exiger?

Exiger develops and offers supply chain and third-party risk intelligence platforms, including 1Exiger.

The company recently partnered with Palantir to deliver an integrated AI capability to help the U.S. Army strengthen multi-tier supply chains and operational readiness.

In 2025, Exiger won a position on a $919 million blanket purchase agreement with the General Services Administration to facilitate the acquisition of supply chain risk illumination tools and analytic support services. It also secured a Customs and Border Protection contract to enhance the detection of illicit transshipment in global supply chains.