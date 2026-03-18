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KBR Secures $95M Air Force Contract for Digital Engineering Support

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KBR logo. KBR secured a $95 million contract from the U.S. Air Force for digital engineering and enterprise decision support.
KBR

KBR has received a U.S. Air Force contract valued at approximately $95.1 million to provide digital engineering and enterprise decision support services for the service branch.

KBR Secures $95M Air Force Contract for Digital Engineering Support - top government contractors - best government contracting event

The Air Force’s latest contract for digital engineering support highlights continued activity across the service’s acquisition and modernization efforts. Developments like this come as the Potomac Officers Club prepares to host its 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30. Save your spot today to join the conversation about emerging priorities across two critical national security domains.

What Is the Scope of the Air Force Contract?

The Department of War said Tuesday the cost-plus-fixed-fee-contract will support a comprehensive approach to evaluating trade-off decisions during the acquisition lifecycle using software tools and model-based systems engineering.

Work will occur at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico and is expected to run through March 17, 2031.

The Air Force Research Laboratory’s Space Warfare Directorate at Kirtland AFB made the award on a sole-source basis and obligated $561,000 in research, development, test and evaluation funds for fiscal years 2025 and 2026.

What Are the Other USAF Contracts Awarded to KBR?

KBR continues to expand its portfolio of Air Force and Space Force work focused on digital engineering, modernization and mission support.

Recent awards include a $149 million Air Force contract to support system modernization and operator readiness at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida; $103 million in Space Force task orders to support workforce readiness and capability development; and a $99 million Space Force task order for digital engineering support.

The company also booked $175 million in task orders from the Air Force Research Laboratory to provide situational awareness tools and a $77 million Space Force task order for digital engineering and decision support.

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Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

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