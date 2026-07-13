Parsons Debuts AresNXT for Identity Verification Missions

AresNXT collects and verifies biometric and biographic data, connecting to secure repositories for near real-time identity checks

The platform runs on iOS, Android and Windows devices, eliminating the need for specialized hardware

It works online or offline, and its encryption aligns with DoW and FBI standards

Parsons has introduced AresNXT, a biometrics platform built for identity management in critical infrastructure protection, national security operations and large-scale event security. The Chantilly, Virginia-based company announced the launch on Wednesday.

The platform handles the collection, processing and verification of biometric and biographic data and connects to secure back-end repositories for near real-time identity checks. Parsons developed AresNXT through its internal research and development program.

Martin Boson, president of engineered systems at Parsons, said the platform responds to the growing demand for fast, reliable identity verification in mission-critical settings and enables customers to make identity-based decisions with greater speed and confidence.

How Does AresNXT Work Without Specialized Hardware?

AresNXT runs on iOS, Android and Windows devices, allowing organizations to deploy it on equipment they already own. Parsons said the cross-platform design supports the growing shift toward iOS in operational environments and improves scalability by removing dedicated hardware requirements. The platform pairs artificial intelligence-driven biometric functions with voice and speech prompts, works with multiple sensor types, and operates whether connected or offline. Its encryption aligns with Department of War, FBI and Electronic Biometric Transmission Specification standards, and it integrates with the company’s Ares Gateway for centralized data management.

The platform has entered pilot use. In one deployment, a federal law enforcement client in Washington issued licenses to field agents on iOS devices, with Parsons reporting gains in speed, accuracy and interoperability.

What Biometrics Work Has Parsons Delivered Recently?

AresNXT joins a portfolio serving the Department of Homeland Security, the State Department and DOW. In November, Parsons won a five-year contract to modernize the Coast Guard’s Biometrics at Sea System, supplying its JavelinXL handheld devices and Ares Gateway software for maritime law enforcement. The company also fielded BEACH, a system developed with the Navy and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service to authenticate foreign contract personnel at overseas ports in real time.