Booz Allen Wins Air Force Quantum Research Contract

Quantum work will continue through July 2031

The award followed a competitive acquisition with two offers received

The 2026 Air and Space Summit will examine AI, Golden Dome and more

Booz Allen Hamilton has won a potential five-year contract from the U.S. Air Force to support the development of quantum information science technologies.

As the Air Force continues to invest in next-generation technologies, government and industry leaders will gather at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30 to discuss the capabilities shaping future missions. The event will feature conversations on artificial intelligence and machine learning, commercial space relay, interoperable optical networks, Golden Dome, network modernization and more. Reserve your seat now!

The Department of War said Friday the cost-plus-fixed-fee contract worth approximately $25.3 million supports quantum-accelerated technology advancement efforts for national advantage.

What Is the Scope of the Air Force Contract?

According to DOW, the contract will support research, development, test and evaluation of quantum information science technology.

Work will occur in McLean, Virginia, through July 9, 2031.

The Air Force Research Laboratory received two offers through a competitive acquisition process and obligated $55,000 in fiscal 2026 research, development, test and evaluation funds at the time of award.

What Other Air Force Programs Is Booz Allen Supporting?

Booz Allen has continued to secure Air Force work supporting advanced defense capabilities.

In March, the company received an $81.5 million Air Force contract to provide engineering and integration support for the Hypersonic Test Capability Improvement project at Arnold Engineering Development Complex.

Booz Allen is also working with L3Harris Technologies to develop a prototype of the Advanced Battle Management System Distributed Battle Management Node Phase II Tactical Operations Center-Light for the Department of the Air Force. The effort is being carried out under a potential five-year, $315 million rapid prototyping contract supporting the Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control warfighting concept.

In addition, Booz Allen recently secured a position on the Air Force’s potential $980 million Automatic Test Systems Acquisition-I indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. The ATSA-I multiple-award IDIQ contract vehicle provides rapid support and sustainment services across the life cycle of legacy and future automatic test systems