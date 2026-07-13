Splunk Victoria Experience Earns FedRAMP High Authorization

Splunk Victoria Experience supports self-service cloud administration

Splunk plans FedRAMP High customer migrations

The 2026 FedCiv Summit will explore AI, cloud and other federal digital modernization priorities

Bill Rowan, vice president of public sector at Splunk, said the company’s Victoria Experience has achieved High authorization under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, enabling government agencies and other organizations operating in highly regulated environments to use its latest cloud platform architecture while meeting federal security requirements.

As federal agencies continue modernizing IT environments while strengthening cybersecurity, government and industry leaders will gather to examine the technologies shaping civilian missions at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 FedCiv Summit on Oct. 29. The event will feature discussions on artificial intelligence, digital transformation, cybersecurity, cloud modernization and other priorities across the federal civilian landscape. Sign up now!

Rowan, a four-time Wash100 Award winner, announced the authorization in a company blog post, noting that it follows the FedRAMP Moderate authorization that Splunk Victoria Experience received earlier this year.

What Is Splunk Victoria Experience?

According to Rowan, Victoria Experience is the next-generation architecture for Splunk Cloud Platform, replacing the classic experience with a more scalable, intuitive and self-service environment.

The platform supports self-service application installation and management, elastic scalability and simplified administration. Rowan said Victoria Experience also serves as the foundation for Splunk’s latest platform capabilities, including enhanced data management, AI-driven insights, cost-effective storage and next-generation federated search.

New Splunk Cloud Platform deployments will be provisioned on Victoria Experience by default. Rowan added that Splunk is migrating existing FedRAMP Moderate customers to the platform and plans to begin migrations for FedRAMP High environments.

What Other Public Sector Initiatives Has Splunk Announced?

The FedRAMP High authorization builds on several recent initiatives that Rowan has highlighted to expand Splunk’s support for federal agencies.

In June, he announced that the Premier edition of Splunk Enterprise Security, or ES Premier, achieved FedRAMP Moderate authorization, extending the company’s portfolio of authorized security offerings for government customers. Splunk also expanded data management capabilities for government customers by making Edge Processor and Ingest Processor available in FedRAMP Moderate environments hosted in AWS GovCloud regions.

Separately, Rowan said federal agencies and enterprises should assess their cybersecurity readiness as the Office of Management and Budget implements a memorandum directing agencies to adopt a risk-based logging framework to counter evolving cyberthreats.