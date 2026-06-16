Splunk is bringing advanced data processing tools to FedRAMP Moderate environments in AWS GovCloud

Eligible government users will gain access to Edge Processor and Ingest Processor capabilities

Splunk VP Bill Rowan said the company is using AI-driven automation to streamline data pipeline configuration

Bill Rowan , vice president of public sector at Splunk , said the company is expanding data management capabilities for government customers through the availability of Edge Processor and Ingest Processor in Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, or FedRAMP, Moderate environments hosted in AWS GovCloud regions.

What New Capabilities Are Available to Government Agencies?

In a blog post published Monday, Rowan, a four-time Wash100 Award winner, said eligible FedRAMP Moderate customer stacks using Splunk Cloud Platform will automatically gain access to Edge Processor and the Essentials tier of Ingest Processor. He also said the expansion builds on ongoing investment in purpose-built capabilities designed to meet public sector security, compliance and reliability requirements.

How Is Splunk Streamlining Data Pipeline Management?

Rowan highlighted SPL2’s availability across Splunk’s platform, including search functions and data processing tools, providing users with a common language for managing both data analysis and pipeline development.

He also said the company is incorporating AI-driven automation capabilities to simplify data pipeline configuration, a process that has traditionally required significant manual effort. As a result, teams can concentrate on turning data into actionable insights.

How Do Edge and Ingest Processors Support Agencies?

Ingest Processor enables organizations to process information as it enters the Splunk Cloud Platform, while Edge Processor enables data to be managed before it leaves an agency’s network.

The tools can filter, mask and transform data using SPL2, helping agencies address personally identifiable information requirements, enhance data standardization and optimize costs. Rowan said the capabilities help organizations prioritize high-value information while maintaining greater control over the data lifecycle.

The announcement aligns with Splunk’s broader efforts to help agencies strengthen cybersecurity and operational resilience through automation and data visibility. Earlier this year, Rowan highlighted the role of AI-enabled tools, integrated data pipelines and automated workflows in supporting cyber resilience and helping agencies meet evolving federal logging requirements.