SpyCloud, Okta Expand Identity Threat Defense Partnership

SpyCloud has expanded its partnership with Okta

New integrations automate identity threat detection and response

Okta is one of the sponsors of the 2026 Army Summit, which will discuss cybersecurity, AI and more

SpyCloud and Okta have expanded their partnership through two integrations designed to help government agencies and enterprises automate identity threat detection and response across the identity lifecycle.

As government agencies and contractors continue to strengthen cyber defenses and identity security, related topics are expected to take center stage at the 2026 Army Summit this coming Thursday. Okta is a sponsor of the event, which will feature panel discussions on cybersecurity and open ecosystems, artificial intelligence, the future of the tactical edge, the hyperconnected battlefield and other modernization priorities. Sign up now!

SpyCloud said Thursday the integrations connect its repository of more than 1 trillion recaptured identity assets with Okta Workforce Identity and Okta Identity Threat Protection to enable organizations to identify and remediate compromised identities in less than five minutes.

The latest development came months after SpyCloud launched a new platform, SpyCloud Supply Chain Threat Protection, designed to help government agencies and enterprises counter third-party identity threats by gaining visibility into vendor identity exposures.

What Is SpyCloud Okta Workforce Guardian?

SpyCloud Okta Workforce Guardian is designed to continuously validate employee identities against recaptured data from the criminal underground and support automated remediation actions when exposed credentials or session cookies are identified.

Built for Okta Workforce Identity, the integration provides configurable workflow templates that support universal logout, password reuse enforcement and targeted scanning with reporting capabilities.

According to SpyCloud, Workforce Guardian can revoke active sessions, identify exposed credentials in use with Okta accounts and automate password reset actions based on organizational policies.

What Is the SpyCloud + Okta Identity Threat Protection Integration?

The SpyCloud and Okta ITP integration uses the OpenID Shared Signals Framework to provide identity exposure signals that can inform user risk assessments and policy-based responses.

According to SpyCloud, the integration is designed to monitor for new exposures after authentication and deliver risk signals based on the type and severity of exposures. The company said those signals can support actions such as session revocation, password resets, multifactor authentication challenges and user notifications.

The company added that its IDLink technology can correlate exposed credentials across corporate and personal identities to provide additional visibility into user exposure.

What Did SpyCloud Officials Say About the Okta ITP Integration?

In a LinkedIn post, Phil Fuster, vice president of federal sales at SpyCloud, said the integration helps federal agencies and the Department of War close the gap between identity compromise and response through automated actions delivered at machine speed.

According to Fuster, SpyCloud’s recaptured criminal-underground intelligence feeds Okta’s risk engine through the Shared Signals Framework, enabling automated responses such as universal logout on confirmed malware exposure, step-up authentication on phishing signals and elevated risk scoring for investigations.

In an article posted on ExecutiveBiz, Fuster discussed the need for continuous, identity-driven federal supply chain security and the importance of monitoring identity-based threats across the defense industrial base.

SpyCloud Chief Product Officer Damon Fleury said the partnership aims to address the gap between identity compromise and security response.

“Identity-based attacks succeed because there’s a gap between when an authorized user is compromised and when security teams can act on it,” Fleury said. “Our partnership with Okta eliminates that gap across the full identity lifecycle to stop compromised identities before they authenticate; and detects and responds to exposures once a session is live.”