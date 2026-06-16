CACI has secured a $53 million WHS contract for NGRMS support

Work will add capabilities and continue NGRMS development through 2031

WHS obligated $9.8 million at the time of award

A CACI International subsidiary has secured a potential five-year, $53 million contract from Washington Headquarters Services to provide support services for the Department of War’s Next Generation Resource Management System, or NGRMS.

What Is the Scope of the WHS Contract?

Under the labor-hour contract, DOW said Monday CACI NSS will use an agile software development framework and process to provide additional capabilities for NGRMS and continue developing the platform through an incremental approach during a five-year phase.

Work will take place at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, and in Reston, Virginia, through June 20, 2031, if all options are exercised.

WHS obligated $9.8 million at the time of award.

What Is NGRMS?

NGRMS is a system designed to modernize and replace multiple legacy systems and processes used to formulate, present, justify and defend the DOW budget. It functions as an integrated programming and budgeting system that seeks to streamline management of program and budget data and support decision-making during resource allocation activities.

What Other Defense & Federal IT Contracts Has CACI Won?

The WHS award adds to several recent IT and modernization contracts secured by CACI.

In April, the company secured a potential $287 million Army contract to continue modernizing the military branch’s Integrated Personnel and Pay System-Army.

CACI also won the $983 million Department of Homeland Security’s Data Services Support Services 3 blanket purchase agreement for IT support services. In addition, the company received a potential $164 billion contract from U.S. Transportation Command to provide Joint Transportation Management System technical support services.