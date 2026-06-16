For more than 25 years, Gavin Greene has helped government contractors develop growth strategies, forge strategic partnerships and deliver advanced technologies to federal customers. As vice president of client solutions for MANTECH ‘s intelligence and homeland security sector, he now focuses on aligning the company’s cyber, artificial intelligence and digital transformation capabilities with the evolving mission requirements of intelligence, defense and civilian agencies.

In business for more than 57 years, MANTECH’s core capabilities are cognitive cyber, AI, data collection and analytics, enterprise IT, systems engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. MANTECH recently won a $875 million multi-year contract with a U.S. intelligence agency to provide full-spectrum cyber platforms to support computer network operations as part of the agency customer’s global mission.

In his latest Executive Spotlight interview, Greene discusses the market trends informing MANTECH’s growth strategy, the future of cybersecurity, the national security implications of emerging technologies and how AI is transforming software development across the Intelligence Community.

ExecutiveBiz: What factors or GovCon industry trends are influencing your growth strategy as you look toward MANTECH’s future?

Gavin Greene: At MANTECH, our operating philosophy is “always advancing”. We’re seeing powerful tailwinds across the markets we serve — intelligence, defense and federal civilian — that are significantly accelerating our growth strategy. To ensure our federal clients achieve maximum mission impact, we are focused on delivering high-end solutions across three core pillars.

First is full spectrum cyber. No other company in the GovCon market possesses the sheer depth and breadth of cleared technical talent required to protect and defend our nation’s most critical missions and assets. We offer our teams unparalleled opportunities to grow and advance their careers in the full spectrum cyber domain, spanning everything from cutting-edge computer network operations development to sophisticated security operations center work and everything in between.

Second, we are at the forefront of data and artificial intelligence integration. From advancing counter-UAS capabilities to deploying automation that streamlines enterprise IT operations, we partner closely with our federal clients to enhance efficiency, realize cost-savings and increase the speed to mission. We develop and implement technical solutions that use AI to solve complex, real-world mission challenges.

Third, we are driving digital transformation initiatives across the federal enterprise. Our federal clients demand modern, scalable and affordable solutions that are highly secure. Our experts deliver on these demands, ensuring legacy systems are transformed into agile, mission-ready digital ecosystems.

ExecutiveBiz: Do you think the United States’ cybersecurity efforts are keeping up with demand? If not, how can we accelerate and broaden cybersecurity?

Greene: To outpace tomorrow’s unknowns, our national security solutions must constantly evolve. At MANTECH, we actively cultivate our talent through advanced training and cross-program mobilization, ensuring our people bring unmatched cognitive diversity and technical expertise to the nation’s hardest challenges.

To truly accelerate and broaden cybersecurity on a national scale, we must change how we view it. Cyber resilience cannot be a standalone discipline or an afterthought; it must be deeply ingrained into the very fabric of our tools, processes and engineering solutions. By embedding security into every layer of technology from day one, we naturally expand our pool of cyber-aware experts and exponentially increase the efficacy of our collective national defense.

ExecutiveBiz: Which emerging technologies do you anticipate will have the greatest impact on our standing in the great power competition in the next few years? Where are you seeing opportunities for accelerated, meaningful tech growth for the U.S.?

Greene: While AI is dominating global headlines, its trajectory will continue to evolve in unexpected ways. There is inherent ambiguity in how it will reshape the geopolitical landscape over the next decade, which is why we must accelerate our adoption curves. We need to think outside conventional frameworks to actively thwart adversaries.

As digital ecosystems expand and malicious, AI-driven cyber threats rise, preemptive AI security has emerged as a critical, high-growth national security category. MANTECH is uniquely positioned at the forefront of this rise with expertise in both AI and cybersecurity.

ExecutiveBiz: We’ve seen a historic migration within the IC toward more unclassified work, which is sparking changes in the way the IC develops software. Can you elaborate more on the impact that unclassified work has had on your organization’s software development?

Greene: This migration is a massive net-positive for the IC. Shifting to unclassified development environments drastically increases our speed-to-mission. It also significantly broadens the talent ecosystem, allowing us to leverage the highest caliber of software development professionals.

However, the next massive paradigm shift will be driven by AI, specifically agentic AI, which will revolutionize software development by automating and assisting with elements of the process from generating code to testing and optimizing it. As a premier provider of agentic AI solutions, MANTECH is incredibly excited to partner with our federal clients across the intelligence and homeland security community to implement these practical, high-end solutions to solve our nation’s most complex national security challenges.

