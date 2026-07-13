NT Concepts’ Nights Watch has been deemed “Awardable” on the standard Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace as well as its specialized SBIR/STTR Aisle

Nights Watch is a platform that works to protect the integrity of AI models and data in the visual domain

The dual designation makes it possible for the offering to be acquired by Department of War components and federal agencies

NT Concepts announced Thursday that its Nights Watch adversarial artificial intelligence platform has achieved “Awardable” status in both the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace and the marketplace’s SBIR/STTR Aisle.

The dual designation enables Department of War components and other federal agencies to more rapidly evaluate and acquire the platform through established procurement pathways, including streamlined SBIR/STTR Phase III acquisition opportunities.

“As AI becomes embedded in every layer of the mission—from sensing to targeting—the need for resilient, tamper‑proof models has never been more urgent”, said Chris Powell, chief technology officer at NT Concepts. “Nights Watch gives operators a decisive advantage by ensuring their AI systems remain trustworthy, uncompromised, and ready for real-world conditions. It’s the assurance layer required for the next generation of autonomous and intelligence-driven operations.”

What Are the Functions of Nights Watch?

Nights Watch works to defend visual domain AI models and data and protect the modern targeting loop. The defense framework integrates with existing AI environments without requiring major infrastructure changes and can operate across enterprise cloud deployments as well as edge systems in contested environments. It works to deliver vulnerability identification and real-time threat notification throughout the AI lifecycle.

What Are the Core Capabilities of Nights Watch?

One of the Nights Watch capabilities is defending the training pipeline by testing models against adversarial attacks before deployment, identifying vulnerabilities, assessing risks and recommending courses of action to improve resilience. The platform also continuously assesses model performance across electro-optical/infrared, synthetic aperture radar and multi-spectral intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance feeds to help prevent spoofing or digital evasion threats. Additionally, it enables assured autonomy by detecting AI manipulation and performance degradation across autonomous platforms and decision-support systems, providing operators with alerts when mission reliability is at risk.

What Is NT Concepts?

Aside from Nights Watch, NT Concepts develops other AI-enabled technologies that integrate data, advanced analytics and mission applications to accelerate decision-making and improve operational effectiveness. Its Mission AI ecosystem is designed to connect AI-ready data, modular services and mission applications across environments ranging from the tactical edge to the enterprise. NT Concepts also delivers capabilities in areas such as AI vision, predictive analytics, multi-domain AI, cybersecurity and resilient digital architectures to support high-tempo, high-stakes missions.