Former Dynamis Senior Principal Brian Davis has joined Aretum as director of business development for homeland security

Davis has more than 25 years of career experience, including four in active duty in the U.S. Army

Aretum Chief Growth Officer Sean DuGuay said Davis’ appointment is timely as the company continues to expand its national security business

Aretum confirmed that it has hired former Dynamis Senior Principal Brian Davis as its director of business development for homeland security.

“Brian’s experience sits at the intersection of mission, growth, and delivery, which is exactly where Aretum continues to focus as we expand our support to national security customers,” Aretum Chief Growth Officer Sean DuGuay remarked. “He understands the complexity of the federal market, the importance of trusted client relationships, and the need to bring forward practical, innovative solutions that help agencies achieve mission outcomes,” he added.

What Is Brian Davis’ Career Background?

Davis previously worked at Dynamis as senior principal. In that capacity, he helped the government tech contractor build and manage $500 million in federal projects, serving the intelligence community, national security and defense customers. He also developed and delivered training in business development to standardize capture and proposal governance across the company.

From 2010 to 2014, Davis worked as senior cyber resilience and business continuity professional at Accenture. He was responsible for Department of Defense projects focused on digital transformation, cloud migration and security, cyber resilience, and enterprise compliance. He also led Accenture Federal Services’ compliance program for National Institute of Standards and Technology Special Publication 800-171.

Davis spent almost six years as an associate at Booz Allen Hamilton, a role that included designing, implementing and evaluating major cybersecurity exercises, national-level continuity events and other complex demonstrations.

What Is Davis’ Experience in the U.S. Army?

Davis served in the U.S. Army from May 2000 to May 2004. As executive officer of a 120-member airborne infantry company assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, he served as the unit’s second-in-command during Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. In this role, he directed logistics, synchronized operations with higher headquarters and oversaw the integration of combat enablers to maintain full operational readiness for global deployment on short notice. He also managed force protection, physical security and risk assessment efforts for key military assets while supporting combat operations and security missions involving Afghan and coalition leaders.